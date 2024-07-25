Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $876.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

