Zacks Research Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

