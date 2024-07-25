Zacks Research Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.69.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.70 and a 52 week high of C$57.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.69.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,767.90. Insiders sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

