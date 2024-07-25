Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Compass Point

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 3.0 %

ZION opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

