Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,124,392.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,904,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

