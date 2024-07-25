Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Zymeworks worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 823,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 177.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $735.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.15. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

