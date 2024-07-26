13,130 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 94,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hub Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

