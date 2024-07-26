16,931 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,285,614.3% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 299,993 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 109,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

