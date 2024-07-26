1,745 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.