1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of BCOW stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.19.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
