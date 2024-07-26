19,341 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 5,021.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

