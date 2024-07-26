19,539 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

