24,488 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Samsara by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,557,115 shares in the company, valued at $59,294,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $3,157,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,557,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,294,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,757,240 shares of company stock worth $61,407,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

