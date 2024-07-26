24,778 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RXO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 105,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,654.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,818,310.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,487 shares of company stock worth $2,117,263. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

