26,459 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARR opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

