2,647 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

HEES opened at $52.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.