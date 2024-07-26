2,754 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.42 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

