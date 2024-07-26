2,763 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,491,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $259.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $194.09 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.