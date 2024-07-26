35,151 Shares in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $8,312,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the first quarter valued at $4,571,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the first quarter valued at $4,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,095,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,001,000 after acquiring an additional 161,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. DNOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Susquehanna reduced their target price on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

