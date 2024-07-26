3,882 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 5,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

