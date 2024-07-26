4,757 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF opened at $53.13 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

