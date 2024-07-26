50,319 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

