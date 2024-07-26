55,653 Shares in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

Blue Bird Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $49.79 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

