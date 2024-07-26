5,687 Shares in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

SCL opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.34.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

