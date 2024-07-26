60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the June 30th total of 274,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP opened at $0.19 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

