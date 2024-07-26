7,148 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 11.3 %

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Monarch Casino & Resort

In related news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.