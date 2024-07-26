820 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Waters by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

Waters Price Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $310.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.66. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

