AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.92

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and traded as low as $3.48. AC Immune shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,060,631 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACIU. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACIU

AC Immune Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.27.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 294.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 328,312 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.