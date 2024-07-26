Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.43 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

