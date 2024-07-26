Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.43 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

