Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

