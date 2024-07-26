Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Kronos Bio worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,378,901 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,378,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 410,848 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,671,662 shares of company stock worth $2,787,697. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

