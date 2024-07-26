Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

HOWL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.