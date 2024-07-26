Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE HVT opened at $27.44 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $445.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HVT. StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

