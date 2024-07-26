Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 589.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,946 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.