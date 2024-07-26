Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 224.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after acquiring an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

MPWR stock opened at $789.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $802.94 and its 200-day moving average is $717.90. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,968,818. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.