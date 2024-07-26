Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 9,798 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 101.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

