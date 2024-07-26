Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 461.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.