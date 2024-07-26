Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,378 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $119,485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,578,442,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $857,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,864.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.