Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,378 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $119,485,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $1,578,442,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $857,000.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FLUT stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.06. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
