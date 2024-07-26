Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after purchasing an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,049,000 after purchasing an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,250,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $277.16 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

