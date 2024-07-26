Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 374,883 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 265.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 372,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 0.4 %

HRTG opened at $7.58 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $232.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,483.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 50,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,662 shares in the company, valued at $498,177.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,662 shares in the company, valued at $500,483.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $497,250 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

