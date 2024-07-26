Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386 over the last quarter. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

