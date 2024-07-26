Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,201 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

