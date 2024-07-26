Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.10.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

