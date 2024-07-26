Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zuora worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after purchasing an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zuora by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,705 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

ZUO stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

