Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 815.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Tenable by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 585,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Trading Up 0.6 %

TENB opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.