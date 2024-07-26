Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570,923 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DRDGOLD worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. DRDGOLD Limited has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

