Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $13.97 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $439.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

