Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 694.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of AlloVir worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

