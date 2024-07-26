Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,691 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

NREF opened at $14.47 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 296.17 and a quick ratio of 296.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

NREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

